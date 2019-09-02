Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019; SERNOVA COMMON SHARES CANADA (SEOVF) Shorts Lowered By 0.78%

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:PXD) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s current price of $123.42 translates into 0.36% yield. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) had a decrease of 0.78% in short interest. SEOVF’s SI was 38,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.78% from 38,400 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 12 days are for SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s short sellers to cover SEOVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.141 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sernova Corp., a regenerative medicine company, engages in the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies. The company has market cap of $26.30 million. The company's proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies include therapeutic cells and local immune protection. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on developing medical devices and combination products for patients with chronic metabolic, neurological, and haematological diseases.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 500 shares worth $60,505.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.20 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.