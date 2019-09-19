Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019; Orbcomm (ORBC) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 66 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 39 sold and decreased stock positions in Orbcomm Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 56.81 million shares, up from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Orbcomm Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:PXD) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources Co's current price of $137.77 translates into 0.32% yield. Pioneer Natural Resources Co's dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 1.27M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oslo Asset Management As invested 10.98% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134,553 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Two Sigma Limited Company reported 3,882 shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Ser reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 9,918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 102,433 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3,320 shares. Bokf Na has 23,375 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,171 shares stake. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada stated it has 13,869 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 394 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.03 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 25.71 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 500 shares worth $60,505.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184’s average target is 33.56% above currents $137.77 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Connors Investor Services Inc owns 429,296 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.36% invested in the company for 512,315 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.32% in the stock. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 102,318 shares.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 538,729 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.