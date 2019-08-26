Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019; ERO COPPER ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ERRPF) Sellers Decreased By 4.61% Their Shorts

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:PXD) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s current price of $120.65 translates into 0.36% yield. Pioneer Natural Resources Co’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.44 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 48.20% above currents $120.65 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. Wells Fargo maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.17 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 22.51 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.