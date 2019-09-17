Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake Maintained by Harvey Capital Management Inc; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Has Raised by $308,000

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 26,440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.26 million shares traded or 43.50% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 110.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 16,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, up from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 663,008 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 1,871 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northeast Management has 0.54% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oppenheimer And owns 26,665 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 5,365 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co accumulated 30,081 shares. 98,448 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. M&T Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 19,388 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 9,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 107,058 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). General American accumulated 70,000 shares. Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 507,000 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 2,478 shares.

