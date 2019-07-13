Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder S&Co Upped Its Stake by $848,160; Scholastic (SCHL) Share Price Declined While Barclays Plc Increased by $572,871 Its Stake

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 111.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 14,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,911 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 13,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 143,438 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). E&G Lp holds 5,300 shares. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 213,646 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,350 shares. Avenir stated it has 283,460 shares or 4.58% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 54,900 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 5,435 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8,899 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 36,405 were accumulated by Fund Mngmt. Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ingalls And Snyder Limited has invested 6.41% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ww Asset stated it has 10,943 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,500 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.17 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.31 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 7,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 11,220 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 9,391 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Street holds 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) or 845,597 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Llc owns 650,356 shares or 6.11% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp owns 45,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,136 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.01% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 191,773 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 83,796 shares stake.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.30M shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $44.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Call) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,200 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (Put) (NYSE:DGX).

