Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder S&Co Has Raised Stake by $848,160; Central Bank & Trust Co Holds Stake in Netflix Com (NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 1.16M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Lc invested in 60,000 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% or 8,900 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 10,822 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 140 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 19,244 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fincl Service Corporation has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 15 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Com invested in 3,041 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 40,900 shares. 168,841 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 218,227 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Financial Mngmt Inc accumulated 132 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 0.43% or 8,108 shares. 37,364 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com. 9,579 are owned by Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company. 1,610 are held by London Of Virginia. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 185,370 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research holds 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 256,735 shares. Timessquare Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,280 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 1,036 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.66% or 19,088 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25,114 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,235 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 8,456 shares. Landscape Management Limited Company owns 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,729 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc Com by 194,571 shares to 10,573 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,728 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019 If Subscriber Loss Trends Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.