Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Upped Holding; Harvest Fund Advisors Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 1.00M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 223,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 9.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.69M, up from 8.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 213,621 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Management Limited Co holds 1.02% or 25,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 54,546 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 12,879 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,655 shares. Community Tru Invest holds 2.02% or 106,539 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 54,952 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 51,067 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 9,551 shares stake. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 952 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,613 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 154,509 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 1,400 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 17,182 shares. 22,671 are owned by Finemark Bancorporation & Tru. Tortoise Cap Advsr, a Kansas-based fund reported 80,059 shares.