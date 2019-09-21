Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Share Value Declined While Moreno Evelyn V Has Raised Its Holding; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake by $59.64 Million

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 484.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 4,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 413,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.73 million, down from 833,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 335,865 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,703 shares to 5,025 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,851 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 0.06% or 4,332 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Neuberger Berman Limited Com reported 1.89 million shares stake. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,881 shares. 549,548 are held by Morgan Stanley. Country Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1,119 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 180,367 shares. Cambridge Co accumulated 72,041 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 1,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,842 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IEFA, TEVA, MLCO, WIX: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,100 shares to 333,737 shares, valued at $56.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 28,078 shares. 20,951 are held by Sg Americas Secs. 5,922 are owned by Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 255 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 15,911 were reported by Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2,810 were reported by Cibc Asset. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 13,180 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.68 million shares or 3.18% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cornerstone Advsr holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio.