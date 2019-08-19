Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Position Raised by S&Co Inc; As Macys (M) Market Valuation Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $949,200

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 39,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 86,749 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 126,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 11.71 million shares traded or 15.86% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 1.11M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,122 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Capital holds 0.43% or 6.55 million shares. 416,696 were reported by Ariel Llc. Birinyi Assocs stated it has 0.76% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). General American Invsts Co accumulated 30,556 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 5,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. York Management Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.45% or 213,268 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amer Intl Gru invested in 0.04% or 72,718 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 54,617 shares. Reilly Finance reported 42,392 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advisors has 0.69% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 22,703 shares to 24,603 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 138,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08M for 8.77 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

