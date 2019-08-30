Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Position Held by S&Co Inc; Yamana Gold (AUY) Shareholder Tobam Has Raised Its Holding

Tobam increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 444,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 677,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.615. About 11.69M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $123.38. About 788,084 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 48,151 shares to 131,555 shares, valued at $39.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 186,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,721 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth reported 1,400 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 49,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Comm reported 1.15% stake. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,952 shares. Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 349 shares. Federated Pa reported 168,841 shares. Southport Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 284,887 shares stake. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Manhattan Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Paloma Prtnrs invested in 10,822 shares. Frontier Mngmt reported 600,292 shares stake. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 155 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership holds 49,162 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.