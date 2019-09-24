Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Value Declined While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Stake by $17.66 Million; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Tucows (TCX) Stake by $854,000 as Share Value Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 1155.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 115,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 125,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, up from 9,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 923,163 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 87,121 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 101,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 36,143 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 185,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Pharm (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 1,144 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 1,085 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 317 shares. Kbc Nv reported 57,127 shares stake. Srb holds 0.05% or 3,191 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 26,440 are held by Mackay Shields Llc. Parkside Bank Tru owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 136 shares. King Street Capital Management Lp has 1.99% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 222,000 shares. 4,221 are owned by First Manhattan. Metropolitan Life Co invested in 0.08% or 30,081 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 3,756 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 215 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co. Key Group Inc Holding (Cayman) owns 756,489 shares or 9.79% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 187,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 17,800 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 513,451 shares stake. Wasatch stated it has 0.04% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Osmium Ptnrs Lc reported 142,778 shares or 7.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 11,552 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,257 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com reported 55,311 shares. 2,097 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 87,121 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 9,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 8,346 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 140 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 3.17M shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $40.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 378,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 40.90 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

