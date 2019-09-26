Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Value Declined While Harvey Capital Management Raised by $1.33 Million Its Stake; Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Its Holding

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 26,440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 1.53M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 394.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 135,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.43M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $183.83. About 146,138 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.