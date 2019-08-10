Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Holding Upped by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $585,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advsrs invested in 171,695 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Scotia accumulated 997,703 shares. Financial Advantage Inc invested in 100 shares. White Pine Capital Lc has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Freestone Ltd holds 0.14% or 23,444 shares in its portfolio. Capital Sarl has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,943 shares. Brown Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,168 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 111,531 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Associates owns 444,215 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Private Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 2.15% or 426,546 shares. 20,000 are owned by Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture. Cetera Advisor Llc stated it has 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 0.09% or 2.18M shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability owns 97,565 shares. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.41% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 5,065 were reported by Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership. Innovations Limited Liability holds 2.32% or 5,845 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Victory has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 20,752 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 7,080 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 133,509 shares. Axa holds 97,289 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Washington Fincl Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,845 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 13.25 million shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 1.1% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US oil drillers cut rigs for sixth week in a row: Baker Hughes – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company Increases Dividend on Common Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.