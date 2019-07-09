Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Increased Stake by $6.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Putnam Investments Boosted Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 42,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,506 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.37 million, up from 656,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.34. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 294,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.03M, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 2.13M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) by 11,550 shares to 20,857 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 33,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,632 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 1,871 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 2,295 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.09% or 375,404 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fuller Thaler Asset reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sigma Planning has 1,934 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth accumulated 489 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.08% stake. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 3.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,841 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Company holds 3,041 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitchell Gp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 22,950 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,952 shares.