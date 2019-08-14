Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Upped Position; Metlife (MET) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.82M shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 9.19 million shares traded or 98.94% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard & Poor’s Dep Rcpts (SPY) by 1,551 shares to 15,025 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings invested in 804,094 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 87,240 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 135,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 490,870 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 849,819 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,254 shares. Cibc Ww owns 126,762 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 420,810 shares. 50,360 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Lp. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,840 shares.