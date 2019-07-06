Pioneer Natural Resourc (PXD) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Stake; Belden (BDC) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $902,749

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 17,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,922 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 67,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 219,386 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resourc (PXD) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 3,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,348 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96M, down from 160,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resourc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 845,673 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74 million for 15.79 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.24 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.

