Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Upped Position; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shares Declined While Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.80 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 533,989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, down from 612,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 652,993 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 649,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.21 million, up from 717,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 976,145 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,050 shares to 12.41M shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 79,174 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 100,550 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 133,974 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares And Tru owns 146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Gp Limited Liability Co reported 19,755 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 36,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 68,039 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 5,498 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,825 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.06% or 3,364 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 22,857 shares. Sir Lp has 287,800 shares for 8.04% of their portfolio.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) by 2,955 shares to 74,841 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 27,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).