Pioneer Natural Res C (PXD) Market Valuation Declined While Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $24.82 Million; Endurant Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res C (PXD) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 163 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 49,718 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 billion, down from 49,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.82 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 465,043 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard/Wellington F (VWENX) by 44 shares to 6,678 shares, valued at $462.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wyoming-based Southport Management has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Syntal Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 7,772 were reported by Corecommodity Mngmt Lc. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Farmers National Bank holds 16 shares. Reaves W H And holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 125,391 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 282,800 are held by Factory Mutual. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,386 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 6,596 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 190,493 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,136 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 3,756 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,085 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57,248 shares to 35,579 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,268 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.