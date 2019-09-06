Pioneer Nat.Res. (PXD) Holder Exane Derivatives Lowered Stake by $280.90 Million; Antero Res (AR) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.68 Million

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat.Res. (PXD) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Pioneer Nat.Res. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 459,195 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 6.21M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 21,900 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.25M for 14.71 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd (Put) (LQD) by 320 shares to 920 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space (NYSE:EXR) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.