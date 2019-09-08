Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined While Abrams Bison Investments Upped Holding; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,802 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 83,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares to 107,698 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,250 were accumulated by Town & Country Bancorp Dba First Bankers Trust. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canal Insurance reported 100,000 shares stake. Cim Mangement owns 23,444 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 21,286 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Fin Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 2.44 million shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 123,179 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,722 shares. M Secs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Linscomb & Williams holds 28,177 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd reported 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Laurion Mngmt LP owns 250,687 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability reported 21,230 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Co Ca holds 0.46% or 17,757 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,041 shares. Stoneridge Ltd has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 15,001 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation reported 6,507 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.27% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 54,191 shares. Axa reported 97,289 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 1,871 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,807 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 551,921 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 4,307 were reported by Of Virginia Limited.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.