Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Rose While Aristotle Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $14.59 Million; Kellner Capital Has Increased Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $7.55 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 95,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.60 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 985,882 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Avenir invested in 283,460 shares or 4.58% of the stock. Hahn Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Syntal Capital Partners reported 2,538 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 12,218 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.15% stake. Finemark Bancorp & owns 19,081 shares. Harvey Capital Management has 1.3% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 17,760 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 41,516 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 78 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Comm Inc. Amica Mutual Ins Communications invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 5,498 shares. Energy Opportunities Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,188 shares or 2.19% of the stock.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

