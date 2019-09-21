Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $310,800; Harvey Investment Co Decreased Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Market Value Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,329 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 22,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 75,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 80,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 370,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.66M for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $357.85 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.