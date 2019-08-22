Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed Position; Ironwood Investment Management Decreased Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $324,480 as Share Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $190.92. About 1.37M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Prelude Capital Limited Com has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 100,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp invested in 0.21% or 297,452 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 56,801 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ohio-based Parkwood Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Shelton Cap, California-based fund reported 2,403 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 290,883 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Ltd Liability reported 115,988 shares stake. Westpac Banking Corp has 94,712 shares. Castleark Lc has 1,940 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,163 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc has 1,306 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday: Not Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 93,253 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 959,927 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 13,725 shares. New York-based King Street Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.88% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 6,688 shares. Syntal Cap Llc invested in 0.17% or 2,538 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability has invested 2.27% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund reported 3,348 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Sirios LP has 0.34% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 213,418 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Might Drag Pioneer Natural Resources’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massive upside for three shale players – Grant’s – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: A Shift In Mindset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.