Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined While Carlson Capital LP Decreased Stake by $20.01 Million; Vale S A (VALE) Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46M, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 2.51M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 19/03/2018 – Vale seeks new dividend policy as debt falls; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 130,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 63,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 194,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 138,804 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 94,400 shares to 651,300 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 145,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 14.84 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 98,363 shares. Rech Investors owns 1.53M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 29,171 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Duncker Streett holds 0.09% or 2,737 shares. Clean Yield Gp has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hodges Cap invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hudock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 751 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 239,810 shares. Janney Cap owns 0.6% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 72,021 shares. Bronson Point Limited Liability Corp reported 8.27% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caprock Grp Inc holds 2,602 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 23,736 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.07% stake.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.