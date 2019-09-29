Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake Upped by Bronson Point Management Llc; Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Valuation Rose While Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted by $2.53 Million Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.00 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 106.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 34,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 16,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 901,428 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 12,737 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,136 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,842 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 140,163 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 13,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,448 shares. Sit Invest, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,310 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 274,748 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. American Assets Investment Ltd owns 37,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,366 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lord Abbett And invested in 625,492 shares. Blackstone Group Inc invested in 0.17% or 225,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,501 shares. Sit Invest stated it has 675 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 12,366 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication owns 12,280 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 8,169 shares. Glenmede Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 143 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 84,513 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt has 730,942 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).