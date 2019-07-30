Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake Maintained by Papp L Roy & Associates; Amg Funds Position in Agco (AGCO) Has Lowered by $313,536

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 300,335 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 4,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 686,795 shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,587 shares to 35,424 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,833 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Pfizer, Coty and Pioneer Natural Resources – Investorplace.com” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 149,947 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. L S Advisors, a California-based fund reported 8,105 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 215 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.1% or 275,354 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 379 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.13% or 5,153 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Inc accumulated 0% or 108 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 5,825 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bangor Bancorp accumulated 0.15% or 5,088 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 184,265 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baupost Group Lc Ma has invested 2.56% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Argentiere Cap Ag has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 883,679 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. Shares for $322,215 were sold by COLLAR GARY L.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AGCO to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Company owns 622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt holds 0.93% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 6,308 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited reported 9,050 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The California-based Stevens First Principles has invested 0.88% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hbk Investments LP holds 23,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.4% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 29,599 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 12,600 shares. Bluestein R H Com has 5,000 shares. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 5,645 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.01% or 134,540 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 5,800 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,327 shares or 0.7% of the stock.