Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake Maintained by Covalent Partners Llc; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.89 million, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Anchor Advisors Limited Company reported 215,856 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 96,440 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cwm Limited Company owns 5,825 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 41,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co owns 6,807 shares. Vident Advisory Llc reported 1,617 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 32,755 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 4,464 shares. 184,715 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Oslo Asset Mgmt As invested 8.78% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Texas Capital Natl Bank Inc Tx accumulated 5,559 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 0.11% or 391,606 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com invested in 3,646 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 37,882 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 18,534 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp accumulated 0.06% or 26,451 shares. 4,140 are held by Harvest Cap. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 39,444 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 838,722 shares. Provident Investment reported 4.94% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 19,391 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.27% or 170,656 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,930 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11,154 shares to 82,294 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

