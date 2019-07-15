Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lifted by $3.29 Million Its Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 19,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 69,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.03 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 43,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,686 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, up from 228,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 896,729 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

