Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Holding by $2.11 Million; Confluence Wealth Management Maintains Position in Dollar Gen New (DG)

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 199,166 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 111,294 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0.01% or 124,179 shares. Cambrian Lp has invested 3.64% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aristotle Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.6% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl reported 0% stake. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd holds 0.54% or 1.42M shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11,366 shares. Moreover, Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd has 3.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 30,880 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 551,921 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,809 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,028 shares. Uss Invest Management Limited owns 1.46% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 849,618 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,555 shares. Caprock Gp Inc has 2,750 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares to 40,191 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,427 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Twin Tree LP has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Balyasny Asset Limited Company reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Everence Capital Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barclays Pcl reported 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Coho holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.66 million shares. Central Commercial Bank & Com reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 164,180 are held by Asset Management One Ltd. Scotia Incorporated reported 36,027 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stifel holds 0.02% or 63,331 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 1.79% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).