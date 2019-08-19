Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined While Moore Capital Management LP Upped Its Position; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Pnm Resources (PNM) Position by $359,973; Valuation Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 378,787 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

