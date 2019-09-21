Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $403.41 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $746,100 as Share Price Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 7.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 billion, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 9,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 73,612 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 83,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 2.53 million shares traded or 74.63% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,649 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership. Qs Lc invested in 0.04% or 21,225 shares. Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 507,000 shares or 8.09% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 1.73 million shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Company holds 1,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Leavell Investment invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Axa has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 99,655 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Citadel Limited Liability Com accumulated 124,029 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 2.92 million shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 889,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (Call).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.85% or 62,356 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 615,957 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eii Mngmt owns 77,118 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 172,767 shares. Presima Inc stated it has 20,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.66M shares. City owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 51 shares. Sei Company reported 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.02 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% or 6,134 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 17,252 shares. Montag A & Associates holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,720 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division owns 35,701 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 530,658 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6,708 shares.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.36 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,528 shares to 8,974 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 86,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).