Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined While Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Upped Holding; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Upped Its Position in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) as Share Value Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 19,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 109,611 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 89,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 6,153 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89 million shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 204 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.16M shares. Frontier Management Ltd owns 1.61M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 69,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mngmt has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 5,751 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 8,485 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd has 2.61% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 278,613 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability has 2.67% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 25,382 shares. 26 are held by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 425,660 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). National Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 5,053 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 8,540 shares to 34,576 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,426 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.