Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $22.11 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $122.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 497,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 583,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.14 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 145,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 36,377 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 181,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

