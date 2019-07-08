Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $22.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Position In Barclays Plc (BCS) Was Upped

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 145,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,377 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 181,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.09. About 403,161 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 214,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 751,137 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP GLP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 13/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Inflows $360.3M; 13/03/2018 – Coinbase opens Barclays bank account; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ARKEMA SA AKE.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 128 FROM EUR 120; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 10/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 50 FROM EUR 48.20

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 571,303 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 203,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34M shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,616 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.04% or 1,831 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 75 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Boston Advsr Ltd reported 1,900 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 49,407 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. 14,061 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc reported 15,001 shares. Artemis Invest Llp reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amarillo State Bank has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,478 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 96,388 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.76% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3.33 million shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 70,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).