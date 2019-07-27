Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed Holding by $2.11 Million as Shares Rose; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Market Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Stake by $1.40 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 95,161 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Ltd holds 550,000 shares. Synovus Corp has 1,075 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 1,316 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 830,199 were accumulated by Heartland Advisors Inc. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco holds 0% or 76,443 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 30,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 78 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 143,049 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.1% or 32,021 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww reported 96,440 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amarillo Natl Bank accumulated 0.15% or 2,478 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 18,083 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,807 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,530 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fmr Llc owns 3.06M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 14.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares to 711,100 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).