Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Moore Capital Management LP Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Lifted by $1.62 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 10.98 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 1.46 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & has 0.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,770 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 54,535 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Co accumulated 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,386 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. 311,001 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability. Huntington Retail Bank reported 5,897 shares stake. Southport Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 2,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 11,366 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 9,473 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 135,265 shares. Bokf Na owns 17,842 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc holds 13,145 shares. Thompson Invest Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,155 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.02% or 10,307 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural -6% after cutting long-term output growth forecast – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Adient Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 16.83 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum – Recent Poor Stock Performance Hides Huge Potential – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum – Buying The Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has 237,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested in 0% or 72,602 shares. 34.35M were reported by Blackrock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 37,413 shares. Pnc Services accumulated 9,790 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 787,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman LP has invested 0.1% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 35.00 million shares. Gmt Capital reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 878,499 are held by Hbk Invests Limited Partnership. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 235,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1.73 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 29,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).