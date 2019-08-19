Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position by $5.32 Million; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Holding by $372,000 as Stock Price Declined

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

