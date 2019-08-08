Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $342,760; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake by $565,002

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 20,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 41,762 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 3.90M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 5,435 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 1.16M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,728 shares to 70,567 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 26,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,807 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.