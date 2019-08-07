Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Covalent Partners Increased Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Timber Hill Trimmed Position by $347,840

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 11.28 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.96. About 3.27 million shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 9.78 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,032 shares. Moreover, Sei Com has 0.25% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 484,424 shares. Atria Invests Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,087 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 32,755 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Perkins Coie holds 13 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 35,300 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 8,899 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 4,307 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,871 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 5,498 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Bangor Retail Bank has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,088 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).