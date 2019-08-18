Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lifted Holding; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mcgowan Gru Asset Management Inc has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hikari Tsushin invested in 101,598 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carroll Associates reported 5,606 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 66,115 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. 2,409 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 28,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 122,754 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 98,941 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wade G W owns 6,922 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Security National Tru Co invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Doliver LP holds 12,714 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 331,490 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 32,325 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 38,115 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,495 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 428,628 shares. Covalent Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 12.55% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 608 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 135,052 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 10,943 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,899 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moore Capital Management LP holds 0.12% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 42,392 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Valley Advisers has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 44,866 shares.

