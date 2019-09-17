Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Covalent Partners Cut Its Holding by $406,215; Seabridge Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) by $621,046 as Valuation Declined

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 27,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 134,487 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 161,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 147,684 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 43,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 919,938 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 399 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). London Communication Of Virginia holds 1.27 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 62,920 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,774 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,744 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 115 shares. Adelante Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.68% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.53 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,035 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 66,170 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 122,413 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,107 are owned by Comerica Bank & Trust. Country Tru Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 46,431 shares. 26,791 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Dana Inv Incorporated holds 0.47% or 61,930 shares in its portfolio. 106,539 are held by Community Trust And Investment. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 27,374 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,605 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Company Asset Us Inc has 0.17% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 101,677 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 281,403 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt invested 0.25% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.56% or 2.71M shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock.

