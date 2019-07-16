Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Position; Convergence Investment Partners Raised Ensign Group (ENSG) Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 608.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 32,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 40,544 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 35,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,856 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 180,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 452,917 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 26,886 shares to 39,878 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,365 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CMG, HBI, SGMO and PRLB among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ensign Up More Than 90% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fast-Aging Global Population a Boon for These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 6/16/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bet on These 5 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Intl Gru holds 37,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Eam has invested 0.39% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 95,481 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,047 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 62,091 are owned by Citadel Advsr Lc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 66,870 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 175,626 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 88,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl owns 26,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Management Inc reported 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jnba Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Harvey Cap Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 17,760 shares. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James & Assocs holds 375,404 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,085 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 36,890 shares stake. Moreover, Aristotle Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.6% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 28,925 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 873,902 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Lc reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gamco Investors Et Al has 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment accumulated 39,174 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: A Minor Setback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2018.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 168,591 shares to 216,372 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 30,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).