Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Upped Its Stake; Heartland Advisors Decreased Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) Holding by $6.29 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, down from 246,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 31,307 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s bill part of measures protecting state interests from drone interference; 07/03/2018 MI House GOP: House OKs Barrett bill supporting veterans clubs, fraternal organizations; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 06/04/2018 – Serious Money Claer Barrett shows […]; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett issues statement on MPSC ending net metering; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s legislation part of needed state drone regulations; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and; 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 993,984 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group invested in 2,750 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Principal Finance Gru reported 271,580 shares. Lpl Fin Llc reported 22,857 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 82,097 shares. Innovations Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,845 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 138,319 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 36,405 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 5,088 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 12,136 are owned by Westpac. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 2,773 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 4,307 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 218,227 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 879 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 19,033 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Sei Investments owns 8,359 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Legal General Group Public Limited Company owns 1,349 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Ameriprise Inc reported 14,820 shares. 109 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 430,900 shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). State Street has 159,232 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 32,199 shares to 59,232 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

