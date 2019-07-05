Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Rose While Wolverine Asset Management Has Upped Position by $1.67 Million; Kensico Capital Management Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $24.96 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 213,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.22M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 6.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 275% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.02. About 361,668 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 58,830 shares to 76,675 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.