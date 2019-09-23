Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined While Bronson Point Management Boosted Its Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined While Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Holding

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 355,679 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Serv Co Ma invested in 0.18% or 2.87M shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated owns 13,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 26,440 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Comm has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 849,618 are held by Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 82 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3,745 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 124,102 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 27,350 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Sei holds 0.13% or 262,236 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co invested in 26,134 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,340 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 7.09M shares. Clearbridge Invests invested 0.55% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust Company owns 53,729 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.35% or 8,475 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa owns 71,817 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tctc Liability Co reported 68,719 shares stake. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 894,398 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 21,218 are held by Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Haverford Fincl owns 95,945 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moors Cabot Inc has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,647 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 24,506 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 103,880 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 115,909 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.