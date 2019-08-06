Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Position; Callahan Advisors Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Stock Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 10,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 32,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66 million shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 92,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 184,265 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, down from 276,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 2.11 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,315 shares to 34,260 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbtx Inc by 25,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 11,440 shares to 582,901 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

