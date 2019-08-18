Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed Holding; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Position by $1.75 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.0134 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4649. About 2.59M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc holds 82,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 79,134 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management. Invesco reported 3.17M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Ma holds 544,655 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 47,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Walleye Trading Limited owns 17,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company owns 1.12 million shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has 12.78M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.94 million shares. Secor Capital Advsr LP owns 0.19% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 194,648 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 84,270 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 482,032 shares.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ashfield Cap has 28,857 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 325,147 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 9,144 shares. 129,796 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,537 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 2,900 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 40,977 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management reported 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Icon Advisers Inc reported 1.15% stake. Adams Natural Fund holds 1.2% or 46,600 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 959,927 shares. Blair William & Comm Il reported 87,859 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

