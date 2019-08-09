Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Holding; Fagan Associates Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 183.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 5,065 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, up from 1,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 715,478 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.69. About 1.22 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 1,284 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt invested in 1,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ami Invest accumulated 4,591 shares or 0.6% of the stock. First Commercial Bank holds 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 29,790 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,059 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.04% stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 1,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 61,725 shares. Hoplite Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 166,262 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. One Capital accumulated 841 shares. Miles invested in 3,015 shares. Cohen Mngmt holds 3.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 66,114 shares. 1,575 are held by First Fin Corp In. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cleararc holds 4,084 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jacobs Ca reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 849,618 were accumulated by Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd. Channing Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,230 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com has 883,679 shares for 6.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 97,565 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 0% or 13 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 96,440 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hightower Ltd Com owns 57,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. M&T Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 46 shares. Profund Advsr holds 0.05% or 6,226 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 234,972 shares to 353,929 shares, valued at $37.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 630,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,175 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).