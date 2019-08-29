Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position Maintained by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Valuation Declined, Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 22,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 190,493 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 168,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.61. About 583,726 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 196,546 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil

More important recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq”, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares to 131,771 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com accumulated 215,167 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com accumulated 9,403 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 25,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 17,805 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 59,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,565 were accumulated by Alta Lc. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 1,015 shares. 26,230 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 27 shares. Jensen Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 6,860 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 67,832 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 42,526 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 347,060 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 79,234 shares to 416,101 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 161,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,109 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2,325 shares stake. Southport Mgmt reported 5,000 shares. Highland Capital Lc holds 4,495 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 1,500 shares. 168,841 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 286 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Highland Mgmt LP holds 15,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Community & Inv owns 106,449 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,536 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,295 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3,348 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 72,407 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural reports mixed Q2 results, raises dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.