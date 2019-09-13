Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position Maintained by Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership; Lincluden Management LTD Has Increased Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $4.36 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 544,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 5.89 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.65 million, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 2.91M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 942,440 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 22,085 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 4.15M are held by Primecap Ca. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 102,412 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 4,350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7.09M shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 1,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One invested in 99,330 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ariel Investments Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 411,940 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 43,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 27 shares. Ruggie Gru reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 18,284 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11,093 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.